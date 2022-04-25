In reversal, man pleads not guilty to fatally shooting cop

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — In a change of plans, a man on Monday pleaded not guilty to aggravated first-degree murder in the shooting of Everett, Washington, police officer Dan Rocha.

Richard Rotter’s lawyer said last week that Rotter planned to plead guilty. But at a hearing Monday in Snohomish County Superior Court, Rotter entered three pleas of not guilty, for the murder charge and charges of unlawfully having a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, The Daily Herald reported.