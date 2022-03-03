In just a week, Ukrainian refugee exodus exceeds 1 million VANESSA GERA, Associated Press March 3, 2022 Updated: March 3, 2022 9:43 a.m.
PRZEMYSL, Poland (AP) — Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced more than a million people to flee their homeland in just a week, an exodus so swift it almost matches the number of people who sought refuge in Europe in a whole year during the 2015 migration crisis.
Seven years ago — again after Russian bombardments — hundreds of thousands of Syrians fled their strife-torn country. Together with people escaping fighting in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere, they headed west, thousands dying at sea trying to reach a continent where many didn't want them.