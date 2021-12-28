In eastern Germany, pastors push for shots despite protests KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press Dec. 28, 2021 Updated: Dec. 28, 2021 2:42 a.m.
1 of21 A doctor gives a man a vaccination against coronavirus inside the St. Petri church in Chemnitz, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Pastor Christoph Herbst at St. Petri church is one of several Lutheran leaders who have been promoting vaccinations in a region that is among the hardest hit by the virus. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
4 of21 The Karl Marx monument is illuminated in Chemnitz, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Chemnitz, a city of about 247, 000 citizens which was known as Karl-Marx-Stadt during Communist times, is located in southern Saxony. The state has the lowest vaccination rate in the entire country and it's also currently one of the regions with the highest number of virus infections and so many COVID-19 patients that some of them had to be transferred to other parts of Germany because the local hospitals did not have enough intensive care beds anymore. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
10 of21 Pastor Christoph Herbst poses for a photo inside the St. Petri church in Chemnitz, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Pastor Herbst is one of several Lutheran leaders who have been promoting vaccinations in a region that is among the hardest hit by the virus. The vaccination rate in the eastern German state of Saxony, where Chemnitz is located, is the lowest in the entire country and anti-COVID protest here have been very vocal and sometimes even violent. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
19 of21 The Karl Marx monument is illuminated in Chemnitz, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Chemnitz, a city of about 247,000 citizens which was known as Karl-Marx-Stadt during Communist times, is located in southern Saxony. The state has the lowest vaccination rate against the coronavirus in the entire country and it's also currently one of the regions with the highest number of virus infections and so many COVID-19 patients that some of them had to be transferred to other parts of Germany because the local hospitals did not have enough intensive care beds anymore. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
CHEMNITZ, Germany (AP) — The pastor opened the wrought-iron doors of St. Petri Church in the German city of Chemnitz and sighed with relief when he saw the long line of people waiting in the cold for shots against the coronavirus.
Together with the parish council, the Rev. Christoph Herbst had invited in a relief organization and volunteer doctors to conduct a Sunday vaccination clinic at the Lutheran church. The act of community outreach, the pastor knew, might not go over well in a part of Germany prone to vaccine resistance, including sometimes violent protests.
Written By
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER