In drawn-out recovery, NYC inches out from COVID's shadow

NEW YORK (AP) — As kids returned to school last month, people watching New York City pull itself out of COVID-19's shadow wondered whether workers who fled Manhattan's office towers during the pandemic would finally return in a rush, too.
More workers did return to their offices, at least part time, as the summer ended, limited data suggests. But the onset of autumn has also made it clearer than ever that the recovery will be drawn out, and that some aspects of the city's economic ecosystem could be changed for good.