In an about-face, liberal US cities target homeless camps SARA CLINE , Associated Press/Report for America March 11, 2022 Updated: March 11, 2022 12:43 a.m.
1 of24 FILE - In this aerial photo taken with a drone, tents housing people experiencing homelessness are set up on a vacant parking lot in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 8, 2020. In Feb. 2022, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, banned camping on the sides of certain roadways, and officials are exploring other aggressive options to combat homelessness. In an increasing numbers of liberal cities like Portland, Seattle and New York, officials are cracking down on encampments after years of tolerating growing numbers of people living in tents. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of24 FILE - A person sleeps next to a shopping cart as a pedestrian walks past a store-window sign advertising the future opening of a Rolex watch store on Jan. 31, 2022, in downtown Seattle. In Feb. 2022, the mayor of Portland, Ore., banned camping on the sides of certain roadways, and officials are exploring other aggressive options to combat homelessness. In an increasing numbers of liberal cities like Portland, Seattle and New York, officials are cracking down on encampments after years of tolerating growing numbers of people living in tents. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 3 of24
4 of24 Tents and other shelters used by people experiencing homelessness stand along the American River Parkway in Sacramento, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022. For years, liberal cities in the U.S have tolerated people living in tents in parks and public spaces, but increasingly leaders in places like Portland, Oregon, New York, Seattle and other cities are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures that would've been unheard of a few years ago. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
5 of24 FILE - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler poses for a photo, Aug. 5, 2019, in Portland, Ore. For years, liberal cities in the U.S have tolerated people living in tents in parks and public spaces, but increasingly leaders in places like Portland, Oregon, New York and Seattle are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures that would've been unheard of a few years ago. In early 2022, Wheeler used emergency powers to ban camping on the sides of certain roadways in the city. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of24
7 of24 FILE - Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, center, talks to supporters at an election night rally, Nov. 2, 2021, in Seattle as his wife, Joanne Harrell, right, looks on. For years, liberal cities in the U.S have tolerated people living in tents in parks and public spaces, but increasingly leaders in places like Portland, Oregon, New York and Seattle are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures that would've been unheard of a few years ago. Harrell ran on a platform that called for action on encampments and the city has focused on certain highly visible tent cities in his first few months in office. Across from City Hall, two blocks worth of tents and belongings were removed Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 Sean Barry covers his tent with a plastic tarp to help shield him from cold temperatures as prepares for the night in downtown Sacramento, Calif., on Feb. 24, 2022. In Feb. 2022, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, banned camping on the sides of certain roadways, and officials are exploring other aggressive options to combat homelessness. In an increasing numbers of liberal cities like Portland, Seattle and New York, officials are cracking down on encampments after years of tolerating growing numbers of people living in tents. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 9 of24
10 of24 FILE - Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St. in downtown Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020. For years, liberal cities in the U.S have tolerated people living in tents in parks and public spaces, but increasingly leaders in places like Portland, Oregon, New York and Seattle are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures that would've been unheard of a few years ago. Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less
11 of24 FILE - A man sleeps in a subway car in New York on Feb. 21, 2022. For years, liberal cities in the U.S have tolerated people living in tents in parks and public spaces, but increasingly leaders in places like Portland, Oregon, New York and Seattle are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures that would've been unheard of a few years ago. In New York, Mayor Eric Adams is making a push to try to remove people experiencing homelessness from the city's sprawling subway system with a plan to start barring people from sleeping on trains or riding the same lines all night. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 12 of24
13 of24 A person at left walks toward the entrance of a tent used by people experiencing homelessness, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in downtown Seattle across the street from City Hall. For years, liberal cities in the U.S have tolerated people living in tents in parks and public spaces, but increasingly leaders in places like Portland, Oregon, New York and Seattle are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures that would've been unheard of a few years ago. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
14 of24 A person walks past a tent used by people experiencing homelessness with a sign on it that reads "services not sweeps," Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in downtown Seattle, across the street from City Hall. For years, liberal cities in the U.S have tolerated people living in tents in parks and public spaces, but increasingly leaders in places like Portland, Oregon, New York and Seattle are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures that would've been unheard of a few years ago. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 15 of24
16 of24 FILE - Frank, who is experiencing homelessness, sits in his tent in Portland, Ore., next to the Willamette River on June 5, 2021. For years, liberal cities in the U.S have tolerated people living in tents in parks and public spaces, but increasingly leaders in places like Portland, Oregon, New York and Seattle are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures that would've been unheard of a few years ago. Paula Bronstein/AP Show More Show Less
17 of24 Mark Bannister plays with his dog, Amelia, where he lives in a camp for people experiencing homelessness along the American River Parkway in Sacramento, Calif., on Feb. 24, 2022. Bannister said many people lacking housing do not want to go to shelters in Sacramento because pets are not allowed. For years, liberal cities in the U.S have tolerated people living in tents in parks and public spaces, but increasingly leaders in places like Portland, Oregon, New York, Seattle and other cities are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures that would've been unheard of a few years ago. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 18 of24
19 of24 FILE - New York Mayor Eric Adams rides the subway to City Hall on his first day in office in New York, Jan. 1, 2022. For years, liberal cities in the U.S have tolerated people living in tents in parks and public spaces, but increasingly leaders in places like Portland, Oregon, New York and Seattle are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures that would've been unheard of a few years ago. In New York, Adams is making a push to try to remove people experiencing homelessness from the city's sprawling subway system with a plan to start barring people from sleeping on trains or riding the same lines all night. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
20 of24 FILE - Los Angeles City Councilman and candidate for Mayor Joe Buscaino speaks during a news conferee as advocates for people experiencing homelessness hold signs behind him Aug. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. For years, liberal cities in the U.S have tolerated people living in tents in parks and public spaces, but increasingly leaders in places like Portland, Oregon, New York, Seattle and other cities are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures that would've been unheard of a few years ago. Buscaino proposes a ballot measure that would prohibit people from sleeping outdoors in public spaces if they have turned down offers of shelter. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP, File) Sarah Reingewirtz/AP Show More Show Less 21 of24
22 of24 FILE - Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, center-right, walks with Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III, center-left, before a news conference on Feb. 28, 2022, in Washington. For years, liberal cities in the U.S have tolerated people living in tents in parks and public spaces, but increasingly leaders in places like Portland, Oregon, New York, Seattle and other cities are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures that would've been unheard of a few years ago. In the summer of 2021, Bowser launched a pilot program to permanently clear several homeless encampments. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
23 of24 FILE - A person cycles past tents used by people experiencing homelessness set up along a pathway in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 19, 2017. For years, liberal cities in the U.S have tolerated people living in tents in parks and public spaces, but increasingly leaders in places like Portland, Oregon, New York and Seattle are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures that would've been unheard of a few years ago. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
24 of24
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Makeshift shelters abut busy roadways, tent cities line sidewalks, tarps cover broken-down cars, and sleeping bags are tucked in storefront doorways. The reality of the homelessness crisis in Oregon's largest city can’t be denied.
“I would be an idiot to sit here and tell you that things are better today than they were five years ago with regard to homelessness,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said recently. “People in this city aren’t stupid. They can open their eyes.”