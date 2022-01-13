In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility ALAN FRAM, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2022 Updated: Jan. 13, 2022 8:20 p.m.
1 of9 President Joe Biden walks towards the Oval Office of the White House after returning from a meeting with the Senate Democratic Caucus to discuss voting rights and election integrity, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Washington. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 In this image from Senate Television, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. President Joe Biden is set to meet privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit intended to deliver a jolt to the party’s long-stalled voting and elections legislation. Before he arrived Sinema blunted the bill’s chances further, declaring she could not support a “short sighted” rules change to get past a Republican blockade. (Senate Television via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters during his weekly press conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. McCarthy is refusing a request by the House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection to submit to an interview and turn over records pertaining to the deadly riot. McCarthy claims the investigation is not legitimate and accuses the panel of “abuse of power.” Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa., speaks to the media after senate democrats luncheon, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Biden is meeting privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit intended to deliver a jolt to the party's long-stalled voting and elections legislation. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., walks with a group of people at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was a closed-door huddle by an embattled President Joe Biden with his own party's senators, apparently for naught. An eyebrow-raising speech on the Senate floor by a recalcitrant Democrat. And a defiant news conference by the top House Republican.
Each event occurred Thursday. None was helpful for Democrats. And all were snapshots from a day that underscored the divisiveness and futility washing over a largely gridlocked Washington during this jaggedly partisan time.