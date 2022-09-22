In Ukraine's retaken battlefields, soldiers recover bodies ELENA BECATOROS, Associated Press Sep. 22, 2022 Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 3:04 a.m.
1 of23 Ukrainian national guard servicemen carry a bag containing the body of a Ukrainian soldier in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. This region of rolling fields and woodland near the Russian border was the site of fierce battles for months during the summer. Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook the area and pushed Russian troops back across the border in a blistering counteroffensive, has the collection of bodies that lie scattered across the battlefield been possible. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Ukrainian national guard servicemen place the body of a Ukrainian soldier in a bag at an area where three other bodies were lying on the ground, near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The four soldiers lie in the grass, sleeping bags and cans of food, some opened, others still sealed, scattered around them. Beneath the trees, their cars stand smashed and torn by shrapnel. The men have been dead for months. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
5 of23 A Ukrainian national guard serviceman checks for unexploded devices during an operation to rescue bodies of Ukrainian soldiers in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Once the deminers have finished, a soldier goes through the pockets of the dead men's uniforms for identity cards and personal belongings, placing them carefully in a separate plastic bag before the decomposing bodies are lifted into the body bags. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
10 of23 A Ukrainian serviceman looks for booby traps as he checks the site where a body of a Ukrainian soldier was found inside an armored vehicle in an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
13 of23 A flack jacket is seen at the site where the bodies of four Ukrainian soldiers were found lying on the ground near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The four soldiers lie in the grass, sleeping bags and cans of food, some opened, others still sealed, scattered around them. Beneath the trees, their cars stand smashed and torn by shrapnel. The men have been dead for months. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Ukrainian national guard servicemen place the body of a Ukrainian soldier in a bag at an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook the area and pushed Russian troops back across the border in a blistering counteroffensive, has the collection of bodies that lie scattered across the battlefield been possible. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
PRUDYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — The four soldiers lay in the grass, sleeping bags and cans of food, some opened, scattered around them. Beneath nearby trees, their cars were smashed and torn by shrapnel. The men had been dead for months.
This region of rolling fields and woodland near the Russian border was the site of fierce battles for months during the summer. Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook the area and pushed Russian troops back across the border in a blistering counteroffensive, has the retrieval of bodies scattered across the battlefield been possible.
Written By
ELENA BECATOROS