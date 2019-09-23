In UN building, Trump sees a real estate deal that got away

FILE - In this July 21, 2005, file photo, Donald Trump holds a picture of the New York City skyline while testifying on renovation of the United Nations Headquarters on Capitol Hill. When President Donald Trump visits the United Nations building in New York, he’s not just thinking about the global challenges the world body faces, he’s still got in mind the deal that got away. More than a decade later, Trump still relives the overtures he made to rebuild the 39-story tower in the early 2000s and posits that he could have done a better job of it. less FILE - In this July 21, 2005, file photo, Donald Trump holds a picture of the New York City skyline while testifying on renovation of the United Nations Headquarters on Capitol Hill. When President Donald Trump ... more Photo: Dennis Cook, AP Photo: Dennis Cook, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close In UN building, Trump sees a real estate deal that got away 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Donald Trump visits the United Nations building in New York this week, he won't be focused only on the global challenges facing the world body — he's still reliving the real estate deal there that got away.

More than a decade later, Trump vividly recalls the overtures he made to rebuild the 39-story tower in the early 2000s and says that he could have done a better job with the $2.3 billion project, which took about three years longer than anticipated and came in more than $400 million over budget.

In the leadup to this week's U.N. General Assembly meetings, the president reminisced to reporters on Air Force One about his efforts to win the project. In the end, he didn't get it.