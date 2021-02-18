In U-turn, feds defend including undocumented in House count

In a reversal of policy under then-President Donald Trump, Biden administration attorneys are arguing that the state of Alabama has no standing in trying to stop the U.S. Census Bureau from including people in the country illegally from the numbers used for divvying up congressional seats.
The state of Alabama has no standing in trying to stop the U.S. Census Bureau from including people in the country illegally from the numbers used for divvying up congressional seats, the federal government said in court papers reflecting a reversal that has accompanied the change in presidential administrations.