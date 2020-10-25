In Photos: Here’s how one town did trick-or-treating downtown

Dressed up as a family of sharks, Ashley and Ralph Dellaventura, of Stratford, walk with their child Avery, 2, as they wander through downtown Milford, Conn., taking part in a safe, socially distant way to enjoy the Halloween holiday on Saturday Oct. 24, 2020. Sponsored by Spinnaker Milford, participating shops put a scarecrow out front and offered treats to local kids.

MILFORD — Witches, sharks, fairies and more descended on downtown Milford for a safe, socially distant way to enjoy the Halloween holiday on Saturday.

Sponsored by Spinnaker Milford, participating shops put a scarecrow out front and offered treats to local kids.