In Mississippi, a trespasser, a killing and DEA meddling JIM MUSTIAN, Associated Press Aug. 10, 2022 Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 11:55 a.m.
This April 28, 2021 booking photo provided by the Copiah County, Miss., Sheriff's Office shows DEA Agent Harold Duane Poole.
Andrea Breedlove, a resident of the Carpenter community near Crystal Springs, Miss., says she awakens each morning to a snapshot of her late son, Chase Brewer, on her tablet, photographed Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Brewer was shot and killed by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Harold Duane Poole with his semiautomatic service rifle on April 27, 2021.
4 of9 Andrea Breedlove, left, holds a high school portrait of her late son, Chase Brewer, with her husband and Brewer's step-father, Johnny Breedlove, in their home in the Carpenter community near Crystal Springs, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Brewer was shot and killed by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Harold Duane Poole with his semiautomatic service rifle on April 27, 2021. Records obtained by The Associated Press raise new questions about how Poole avoided trial and whether DEA brass overreached to protect one of their own amid a flurry of misconduct cases. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Andrea Breedlove, a resident of the Carpenter community near Crystal Springs, Miss., speaks Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, about her son, Chase Brewer, and the investigation of him being shot and killed by a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Agent on April 27, 2021. Records obtained by The Associated Press raise new questions about how Agent Harold Duane Poole avoided trial and whether DEA brass overreached to protect one of their own amid a flurry of misconduct cases. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Andrea Breedlove, a resident of the Carpenter community near Crystal Springs, Miss., has among the photographs of stored on her tablet, a 2014 photograph of herself and her late son Chase Brewer, who was shot and killed by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Harold Duane Poole with his semiautomatic service rifle on April 27, 2021. Brewer was shot and killed by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Harold Duane Poole with his semiautomatic service rifle on April 27, 2021. Records obtained by The Associated Press raise new questions about how Poole avoided trial and whether DEA brass overreached to protect one of their own amid a flurry of misconduct cases. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Andrea Breedlove, a resident of the Carpenter community near Crystal Springs, Miss., says, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, that this family snapshot of her late son, Chase Brewer, showed he was an avid outdoorsman. Brewer was shot and killed by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Harold Duane Poole with his semiautomatic service rifle on April 27, 2021. Poole acknowledged he fatally shot Brewer, the mentally ill neighbor, just minutes after calling law enforcement to report the man was trespassing on his land – yet again – "acting crazy" and threatening him with a rock. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Harold Duane Poole was waiting with his semiautomatic service rifle — and an explanation — when deputies arrived at his sprawling wooded property on a warm spring night last year and found a bullet-riddled body near the driveway.
A veteran of the DEA’s military-style commando teams, Poole acknowledged he fatally shot a mentally ill neighbor just minutes after calling law enforcement to report the man was trespassing on his land – yet again – “out of his mind" and threatening him with a rock.