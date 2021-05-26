In Minnesota, move to sidestep locals in prosecuting police STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI, Associated Press May 26, 2021 Updated: May 26, 2021 2:21 p.m.
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, right, addresses reporters outside the Hennepin County Family Justice Center in Minneapolis. Ellison resisted calls for weeks to take over the prosecution of the white suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot Black motorist Daunte Wright. He finally did so last week after one county prosecutor quit the case and a second asked him to step in. Jim Mone/AP
FILE - This April 22, 2021, file photo shows a mourner holding the program for the funeral services of Daunte Wright at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office will lead the prosecution of former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter who is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright. Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, on April 11, 2021. John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this May 17, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrives for a press conference in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison resisted calls for weeks to take over the prosecution of the white suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot Black motorist Daunte Wright. He finally did so last week after one county prosecutor quit the case and a second asked him to step in. Gov. Walz, a Democrat, is throwing his support behind the idea, one that several other states are also exploring. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP, File) David Joles/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, Hennepin County Minn. Attorney Mike Freeman speaks in Minneapolis, Minn. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison resisted calls for weeks to take over the prosecution of the white suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot Black motorist Daunte Wright. Hennepin County Attorney Freeman, whose office asked Ellison to take the prosecution in Wright's case, said he expects the agreement will continue until it's amended, or until the Legislature acts on the recommendations to provide funding to bulk up the attorney general's office. (Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via AP, File) Mark Vancleave/AP
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison resisted calls for weeks to take over the prosecution of the white suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright. He finally did so last week after one county prosecutor quit the case and a second asked him to step in.
The move satisfied many activists who hope Ellison — fresh off winning a murder conviction for the police officer who killed George Floyd — will file more serious charges in Wright's case. It also fueled expectations that Minnesota may more frequently bypass local prosecutors who activists complain undercharge police officers or don't charge them at all.
STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI