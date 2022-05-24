In Cuba, caution and confusion meet eased US sanctions ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ, Associated Press May 24, 2022 Updated: May 24, 2022 12:21 p.m.
HAVANA (AP) — Marylín Álvarez seemed to be just the sort of person that eased American sanctions on Cuba were meant to help.
With the aid of money sent by a cousin living in the United States, she began transforming the entrance to her ground-floor apartment into a tiny cafe about four years ago. It was one of myriad small private businesses blossoming on the Communist-led island as U.S. President Barack Obama's opening to Cuba led to more money and visitors from the north.
ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ