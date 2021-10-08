In California, inconsistent school COVID rules are the norm JOCELYN GECKER, Associated Press Oct. 8, 2021 Updated: Oct. 8, 2021 1:15 p.m.
1 of6 FILE — In this April 13, 2021 file photo Kindergarten students participate in a classroom activity on the first day of in-person learning at Maurice Sendak Elementary School in Los Angeles California schools have a few statewide requirements for how schools apply COVID rules for schools but leave most details up to the local districts, leading to a dizzying patchwork of approaches that parents and teachers say can be confusing and frustrating. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Kristin Goree and her daughters, Hazel, 5, left, and Evelyn 9, center pose for a photo at their home in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. California schools have a few statewide requirements for how schools apply COVID rules for schools but leave most details up to the local districts, leading to a dizzying patchwork of approaches that Goree and many other parents say can be confusing and frustrating. Kirstin Goree felt she had no other choice but to send her two daughters back to in-person learning even though she does not trust the school's COVID protocols. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE — In this April 13, 2021 file photo socially distanced kindergarten students wait for their parents to pick them up on the first day of in-person learning at Maurice Sendak Elementary School in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. California schools have a few statewide requirements for how schools apply COVID rules for schools but leave most details up to the local districts, leading to a dizzying patchwork of approaches that parents and teachers say can be confusing and frustrating. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE — In this Oct. 1, 2021 file photo Gov. Gavin Newsom, middle, speaks to students in a seventh grade science class at James Denman Middle School in San Francisco. California schools have a few statewide requirements for how schools apply COVID rules for schools but leave most details up to the local districts, leading to a dizzying patchwork of approaches that parents and teachers say can be confusing and frustrating. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Now that schools are back in session, parents are mastering this year’s new school vocabulary: Modified quarantine, antigen vs. PCR testing and the so-called Swiss cheese model for keeping classrooms safe, which has become the butt of a few jokes.
But aside from a common pandemic lingo there is little similarity in how California schools are applying COVID-19 rules, leading to a dizzying patchwork of approaches that parents and teachers say can be confusing and frustrating.