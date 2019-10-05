Impeachment probe reaches into White House with new subpoena

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Washington. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The impeachment inquiry is reaching directly into the White House, with Democrats subpoenaing officials about contacts with Ukraine and President Donald Trump signaling his administration will not cooperate.

The demand for documents Friday capped a tumultuous week that widened the constitutional battle between the executive branch and Congress and heightened the political standoff with more witnesses, testimony and documents to come.

Trump acknowledges that Democrats "have the votes" to proceed, but predicts they will "pay a tremendous price at the polls."

But Democrats are accusing Trump of speeding down "a path of defiance, obstruction and cover-up" and warning that defying the House subpoena would in itself be considered "evidence of obstruction" and a potentially an impeachable offense.