Impact from non-stop rain felt around Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The unrelenting rain around Oregon this week is having an impact, with multiple roads and highways closed around the state due to flooding and rockslides.

Officials in Yamhill County said a driver was rescued from a flooded vehicle Tuesday morning near Amity after the car stalled in about a foot of water and some local roads in Washington County were closed due to flooding.

In Jackson County in southern Oregon, two enormous boulders fell onto Highway 62, almost crushing a passing car that was dwarfed by the giant rocks. The driver was able to swerve around one boulder but crashed into the other one, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The driver was hospitalized but was expected to survive.

Parts of the same highway were shut down because of a mudslide, KTVZ reported Tuesday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the Historic Columbia Highway between Multnomah Falls and Angel's Rest so crews can evaluate a small rockslide. The hillside in the area is unstable and heavy rain is still in the forecast for the Columbia River Gorge, the agency said.

Meanwhile, officials in Portland said a major commuter road that was shut down by a rockslide on Friday will remain closed for several more days, snarling traffic in the metropolitan area. There are also delays of up to 20 minutes for driers on U.S. 101 due to rockslide activity and “rough roads,” officials said Tuesday.

It's been the rainiest January that Portland has seen in two years, with nearly 6 inches of the wet stuff so far and more rain in the forecast. There were also avalanche warnings and winter storm warnings in effect for numerous Oregon counties through Tuesday.