Immigrants, activists worry Biden won't end Trump barriers WILL WEISSERT and NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press Feb. 8, 2021 Updated: Feb. 8, 2021 1 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2021, file photo injured women, part of a Honduran migrant caravan in their bid to reach the U.S. border, weep as they sit on the side of a highway after clashing with Guatemalan police and soldiers in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Guatemala. U.S. Federal law allows immigrants facing credible threats of persecution or violence in their home country to seek U.S. asylum. Sandra Sebastian/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden signs an executive order on immigration, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Biden rushed to send the most ambitious overhaul of the nation’s immigration system in a generation to Congress. And he signed nine executive actions to wipe out some of his predecessor’s toughest measures to fortify the U.S.-Mexico border. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, Border Patrol agents stop men thought to have entered the country illegally, near McAllen, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border. President Joe Biden rushed to send the most ambitious overhaul of the nation's immigration system in a generation to Congress and signed nine executive actions to wipe out some of his predecessor's toughest measures to fortify the U.S.-Mexico border. But a federal court in Texas suspended his 100-day moratorium on deportations. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
HOUSTON (AP) — For nearly 17 months, the Trump administration tried to deport the mother and daughter from El Salvador. The Biden administration may finish the job.
They are being held at a family detention center in remote Dilley, Texas, but have repeatedly been on the verge of deportation. The Friday before Christmas, both were driven to the San Antonio airport and put on a plane, only to be pulled off when lawyers working for immigrant advocacy groups filed new appeals.
Written By
WILL WEISSERT and NOMAAN MERCHANT