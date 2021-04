JOLIET, Ill (AP) — A man whose sentence for a 1990 double murder was commuted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker after allegations he was tortured into confessing to the crime was freed Friday.

Gerald Reed, 57, walked out Stateville Correctional Center near Joliet and into the arms of his mother, Armanda Shackleford. As he spent 29 years in prison for the deaths of Pamela Powers and Willie Williams, Shackleford said her son’s release was a day she thought would never arrive, however she didn’t give up.