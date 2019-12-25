Illinois crews make Christmas rescue of stranded climber

ALTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in southwest Illinois made a Christmas morning rescue after a woman who climbed up bluffs above a city park got stuck on a ledge for hours.

Madison County 911 received a call that a woman could be heard calling for help around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, according to The (Alton) Telegraph.

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said a woman climbed the bluffs in a part of Piasa Park with thick wooded brush.

“She kind of slipped, ended up on a ledge and couldn’t figure out how to get down,'' Jemison said.

He estimated she had been there since 4 p.m. Tuesday and was stranded about 30 feet off the ground in an area with loose rock.

Crews used a ladder to rescue her after cutting a path to the woman with a chainsaw, Jemison said.

The woman did not appear to have serious injuries, according to the newspaper.

Authorities said the woman gave no reason for the attempted climb and was able to walk through thick brush before being transported to an area hospital.