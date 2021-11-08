Idaho students pursue licensing for minors to use firearms

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A group of Boise students is drafting legislation to require licensing for minors to purchase firearms, hoping to win bipartisan support for the gun control measure in one of the most conservative states in the nation.
The students, all members of the board of Idaho's March for Our Lives, which advocates for “sensible gun violence prevention policies,” hope the measure will help prevent suicides, school shootings and other forms of gun violence by slowing the process that minors use to buy a gun, the Idaho Statesman reported Monday. The group hopes to prevent students in the midst of mental health crises from easily access firearms.