Idaho offers $1,500 bonus for people return to work

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho governor Brad Little on Thursday announced a plan for people to receive a one-time bonus of up to $1,500 to return to work.

The Republican governor says the incentive is intended to help get the Idaho economy going again. Part-time workers would receive $750.

The state’s unemployment rate has rocketed to 11.5% with more than 100,000 unemployed. But Idaho is in the third stage of Little’s four-stage plan to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic and there are signs the economy is turning around.

The money for the payments is coming from $100 million of the $1.25 billion Idaho received in federal rescue money.

State officials estimate it will only last long enough to cover about 70,000 workers, but it could be supplemented with other federal money.