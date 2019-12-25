Idaho man gets married in Utah hospital room before surgery

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An Idaho man scheduled to have heart surgery on Thursday decided to get married in his Utah hospital room on Christmas Day.

Murray, Utah-based Intermountain Medical Center said in a statement Wednesday that 56-year-old Curt Harkins and his fiance Renee Hall decided to tie the knot ahead of his procedure.

Harkins, from Castleford, Idaho, has been hospitalized since October with heart failure.

Hospital staff helped find a judge to perform the ceremony, gathered the legal paperwork and decorated the Harkins' hospital room with Christmas garlands and flowers.

Harkins and Hall, both wearing hospital gowns, said “I do” early Wednesday morning.

Harkins will received a heart pump during his surgery Thursday that is designed to keep the organ functioning until he can receive a heart transplant.