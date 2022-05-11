Idaho hospital sues Ammon Bundy and associate for defamation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho hospital that went on lockdown in March after far-right activists protested outside is suing Ammon Bundy, Diego Rodriguez and their various political organizations for defamation and “sustained online attacks."
St. Luke's Health System filed the lawsuit Wednesday against Bundy, his gubernatorial campaign, and his People's Rights Network organization. The hospital system is also suing Diego Rodriguez — the grandfather of the child involved in the protection case — as well as Rodriguez's website Freedom Man Press and the Freedom Man political action committee. Rodriguez is an associate of Bundy's who has been active in Bundy's political campaign.