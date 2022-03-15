Idaho hospital locks down amid far-right call for protest REBECCA BOONE , Associated Press March 15, 2022 Updated: March 15, 2022 5:53 p.m.
FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, Ammon Bundy speaks to a crowd of about 50 followers in front of the Ada County Courthouse in downtown Boise, Idaho. A major Boise hospital was locked down for about an hour after far-right activist Bundy urged supporters to head there to protest a child protection case involving a family friend. St. Luke's Health System put the Boise Medical Center on lockdown Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
FILE - Far-right activist Ammon Bundy speaks to a crowd of about 50 followers in front of the Ada County Courthouse in downtown Boise, Idaho, April 3, 2021. Bundy, who's running for governor in Idaho, has been arrested after refusing to leave a hospital in connection with a child-welfare case, police said Saturday, March 12, 2022. Bundy was arrested at about 1:15 a.m. on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center in Meridian, west of Boise, the Idaho Statesman reported.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A major Boise hospital went on lockdown for about an hour Tuesday after far-right activist Ammon Bundy urged supporters to go the facility in protest of a child protection case involving one of his family friends.
St. Luke's Health System put the Boise Medical Center on lockdown and began diverting incoming patients at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.