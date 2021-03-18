Idaho governor outlines plan for coronavirus relief money

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Thursday that the state will be deliberative in spending about $2.2 billion it is receiving in the latest round of federal coronavirus relief money.
It is the third round of federal relief money coming to Idaho following infusions last fall and last spring. The state received a similar amount in the spring of 2020 as the pandemic was taking hold in Idaho and there was little understanding of and no vaccine for the virus. The state was given nine months to spend that money.