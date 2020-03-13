Idaho governor declares emergency due to coronavirus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency Friday due to the new coronavirus.

The Republican governor said there are no confirmed cases in the state but he wanted the state to be prepared.

He said the emergency declaration would be in effect for 30 days but could be extended.

The declaration makes money available and gives Little flexibility in responding to situations around the state.

State officials say more than 100 people in Idaho have so far been tested, but no one has been positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The Idaho State Board of Education was scheduled to hold a special board meeting later in the day to consider a potential response for colleges and universities to the virus.