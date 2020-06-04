IN-GOP-House-6-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. House District 6.

TP PR Campbell Pence Bartholmew 66 66 1,658 8,657 Dearborn 45 45 622 4,176 Decatur 20 20 464 3,065 Delaware 78 78 1,646 7,174 Fayette 28 28 321 2,095 Franklin 23 16 397 2,209 Hancock 47 47 1,639 6,888 Henry 41 41 996 4,591 Jefferson 26 26 362 2,326 Jennings 25 25 423 2,315 Ohio 11 11 45 369 Randolph 18 18 492 2,361 Ripley 25 25 505 3,122 Rush 17 17 483 2,105 Scott 8 8 125 703 Shelby 40 40 760 3,822 Switzrland 12 12 110 759 Union 10 10 154 607 Wayne 58 52 1,058 5,115 Totals 598 585 12,260 62,459

AP Elections 06-03-2020 20:30