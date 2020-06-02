By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in

the Democratic primary for President.

Yang
Adams 0
Allen 0
Bartholmew 0
Benton 0
Blackford 0
Boone 0
Brown 0
Carroll 0
Cass 0
Clark 0
Clay 0
Clinton 0
Crawford 0
Daviess 0
Dearborn 0
Decatur 0
DeKalb 0
Delaware 0
Dubois 0
Elkhart 0
Fayette 0
Floyd 0
Fountain 0
Franklin 0
Fulton 0
Gibson 0
Grant 0
Greene 0
Hamilton 0
Hancock 0
Harrison 0
Hendricks 0
Henry 0
Howard 0
Huntington 0
Jackson 0
Jasper 0
Jay 0
Jefferson 0
Jennings 0
Johnson 0
Knox 0
Kosciusko 0
LaGrange 0
Lake 0
LaPorte 0
Lawrence 0
Madison 0
Marion 0
Marshall 0
Martin 0
Miami 0
Monroe 0
Montgomery 0
Morgan 0
Newton 0
Noble 0
Ohio 0
Orange 0
Owen 0
Parke 0
Perry 0
Pike 0
Porter 0
Posey 0
Pulaski 0
Putnam 0
Randolph 0
Ripley 0
Rush 0
St.Joseph 0
Scott 0
Shelby 0
Spencer 0
Starke 0
Steuben 0
Sullivan 0
Switzrland 0
Tippecanoe 0
Tipton 0
Union 0
Vanderburg 0
Vermillion 0
Vigo 0
Wabash 0
Warren 0
Warrick 0
Washington 0
Wayne 0
Wells 0
White 0
Whitley 0
Totals 0

AP Elections 06-02-2020 13:20