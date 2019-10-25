ICE seeks new Washington state airports for operations

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has discussed new landing spots for flights carrying detainees out of Washington state as winter weather approaches.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that ICE-chartered flights started operations through the Yakima Air Terminal at McAllister Field in May after King County prohibited flights from Seattle's Boeing Field.

The University of Washington Center for Human Rights says more than 1,500 detainees have been transferred on dozens of flights in Yakima.

Immigration authorities say they are not able to transfer as many people through Yakima compared to Seattle because of distance and cost.

Authorities say there are also concerns about travel across mountain passes with passengers during winter conditions.

Authorities say Everett, Bellingham and Portland refused ICE-chartered flights out of their airports following in King County's decision.

