By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Iowa by county in the

Republican caucuses for President.

TP PR Trump Walsh Weld Other
Adair 5 5 110 0 1 0
Adams 5 5 59 4 3 3
Allamakee 11 11 157 1 0 0
Appanoose 12 12 233 1 0 0
Audubon 2 2 79 0 1 0
Benton 19 19 309 1 4 0
BlackHawk 62 62 800 14 11 0
Boone 15 15 357 2 3 1
Bremer 13 13 260 2 4 13
Buchanan 15 15 181 2 0 0
BuenaVst 10 10 143 0 0 0
Butler 8 8 186 1 6 0
Calhoun 10 10 105 0 0 0
Carroll 13 13 180 1 0 0
Cass 13 13 207 3 1 0
Cedar 12 12 262 0 0 2
CeroGrdo 26 26 337 2 1 0
Cherokee 7 7 153 5 0 0
Chickasaw 13 13 131 3 1 0
Clarke 7 7 131 1 1 0
Clay 12 12 164 0 0 1
Clayton 14 14 214 3 3 0
Clinton 26 26 515 0 3 1
Crawford 8 8 142 1 0 0
Dallas 34 34 980 9 18 4
Davis 8 8 151 0 1 0
Decatur 7 7 107 1 0 0
Delaware 12 12 143 2 2 0
DesMoines 16 16 522 0 3 0
Dickinson 15 15 282 2 0 0
Dubuque 35 35 565 6 6 4
Emmet 11 11 82 0 0 0
Fayette 25 25 222 15 8 1
Floyd 8 8 109 2 1 0
Franklin 12 12 157 0 0 0
Fremont 5 5 105 2 0 0
Greene 7 7 132 0 1 0
Grundy 7 7 168 1 0 2
Guthrie 8 8 153 1 0 1
Hamilton 8 8 226 2 7 3
Hancock 10 10 166 0 1 0
Hardin 8 8 295 0 4 1
Harrison 13 13 288 1 1 1
Henry 9 9 289 1 13 0
Howard 9 9 118 0 1 0
Humboldt 9 9 100 0 2 0
Ida 7 7 133 0 1 1
Iowa 11 11 211 0 4 0
Jackson 16 16 204 0 0 1
Jasper 20 20 500 7 3 1
Jefferson 12 12 176 1 1 0
Johnson 57 57 740 21 38 28
Jones 14 14 292 0 3 0
Keokuk 15 15 169 0 1 1
Kossuth 20 20 165 1 1 1
Lee 19 19 378 1 0 3
Linn 86 86 1,783 14 49 21
Louisa 5 5 141 1 1 0
Lucas 7 7 191 1 0 0
Lyon 8 8 162 0 0 0
Madison 9 9 275 7 2 0
Mahaska 11 11 369 1 2 0
Marion 17 17 437 6 6 2
Marshall 19 19 418 3 0 0
Mills 11 11 237 4 2 0
Mitchell 12 12 78 1 0 0
Monona 11 11 69 0 0 4
Monroe 7 7 139 0 0 0
Montgomery 7 7 75 0 0 0
Muscatine 23 23 371 0 6 0
O'Brien 9 9 195 4 5 1
Osceola 8 8 77 1 1 0
Page 8 8 179 1 0 0
PaloAlto 6 6 98 0 1 0
Plymouth 13 13 363 0 1 0
Pocahontas 7 7 120 0 0 0
Polk 177 177 4,171 76 85 17
Potwtmie 40 40 772 4 2 0
Poweshiek 10 10 205 3 5 1
Ringgold 7 7 106 0 1 0
Sac 9 9 97 0 2 0
Scott 63 63 1,359 25 38 18
Shelby 9 9 149 0 0 0
Sioux 16 16 403 15 8 2
Story 43 43 855 31 14 3
Tama 15 15 207 3 0 0
Taylor 7 7 57 0 0 0
Union 8 8 144 1 0 1
VanBuren 8 8 130 1 1 0
Wapello 22 22 331 2 0 0
Warren 31 31 737 8 4 3
Washington 10 10 315 1 2 0
Wayne 4 4 143 1 1 0
Webster 28 28 317 0 10 0
Winnebago 10 10 158 1 0 0
Winneshiek 11 11 178 2 8 0
Woodbury 44 44 915 5 4 3
Worth 7 7 74 0 0 0
Wright 10 10 121 2 1 1
CD1Sat 12 12 0 0 0 0
CD2Sat 17 17 0 0 0 0
CD3 Sat 20 20 0 0 0 0
CD4Sat 11 11 0 0 0 0
AtLargeSat 27 27 0 0 0 0
Totals 1,765 1,765 31,464 348 426 151

AP Elections 02-06-2020 19:19