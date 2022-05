MILFORD — John Krusinski has collected money to fight disease, toys for children for Christmas, organized the holiday lights events, supported the Milford police and fire departments by selling and delivering signs of support for these organizations, and even aided the young boy injured during this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade,

Now the lifelong Milford resident has collected an award honoring him for his good works.

The Freelove Baldwin Stow DAR recently presented Krusinski with the NSDAR Community Service Award.

Beginning in college at Central CT State University in 2015, Krusinski organized the first ALS walk on campus and raised more than $16,000 dollars for ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). He continues to support this organization and his alma mater’s efforts to raise money for this cause.

In 2016, Krusinski posted a sign on his truck for his father which read, “My father needs a kidney.” At the time, Krusinski had a long commute to work every day, and many saw the sign. It went viral, and thousands of people were reached. Since then, Krusinski’s father, Rick, has been the recipient of a new kidney and agrees that the support given by Krusinski was instrumental in his well-being that of others in need of organ donations.

Since 2018, his home has been a drop off point for the Milford Toys for Tots drive. In previous Christmas seasons, he has collected enough toys to fill many boxes, and has received thousands of dollars in monetary donations.

He also collects bikes for the drive, and then drives them to the drop off site to deliver them. Krusinski’s motivation is to “make sure as many kids as possible have smiles on their faces on Christmas morning.” As he noted, “I like to smile, and I want others to smile, too.”

Krusinski’s enthusiasm for helping others has continued through the pandemic. He organized the “Milford Holiday Lights: A Small City with a Very Festive Heart” project that awards prizes for most festively decorated homes in Milford during the holidays. For this project, John has received sponsorship from many local businesses and has awarded cash prizes and gift cards to the winning houses.

Rick George, Milford’s own “Santa Claus” for the past 30 years and a past recipient of the DAR Community Service Award, commended John for “singlehandedly bringing back the Christmas spirit to the Milford community.”

Krusinski has also founded the non-profit “Krusinski Kares, Inc.” This organization also supports the Milford police and fire departments by selling and delivering signs of support for these organizations. Proceeds from the sale of these signs go to Toys for Tots and other worthy organizations. Krusinski Kares also supports shopping locally to support Milford’s small businesses.

Most recently, Krusinski raised funds to help a young boy, Asher, who was injured during the Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade. He raised money to help Asher in his recovery and presented him with a basket of toys and goodies with funds raised from his efforts.

During the pandemic, Krusinski started a Facebook page called Milford, CT Birthday Parades. He organized birthday parades so family, friends, and residents could decorate their cars and honk while driving past the houses of Milford residents having a birthday. He even enlisted the help of a Jeep group that joined the caravan of birthday well-wishers.

One of the highlights of the birthday parades, Krusinski recalled, was the drive-by party for a 98-year-old World War II veteran that included 500 cars. Many Milford residents’ lives were brightened by these “car parades” during the pandemic.