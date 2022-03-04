'I love Berlin': Jewish refugee kids reach safety in Germany KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press March 4, 2022 Updated: March 4, 2022 1:38 p.m.
Alina Chubattaya, the director of a children's home talks after the arrival of children from an orphanage in Odesa, Ukraine, at a hotel in Berlin, Friday, March 4, 2022. "My husband, my daughter, my son and my dog, are all still in Odesa," she said with a sad smile. "My heart is there, too," she added. "But I also wanted to take these kids here to safety."
BERLIN (AP) — Maxim and Shaul had spent the last 52 hours on a bus full of dozens of Jewish refugee children that took them from war-torn Ukraine in the dark of night and across six European borders to safety in Berlin.
Pale, tired and overwhelmed, the two teenagers looked around when they finally arrived in the German capital Friday morning. There were lots of police officers in front of their hotel who had cordoned off the street so the 105 children could exit their buses as Jewish women from Berlin's Chabad community spontaneously started singing at the top of their voices to give them a joyous and relieved welcome.
Written By
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER