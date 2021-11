SYLVA, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. Department of Transportation says work to replace a bridge on Interstate 40 in western North Carolina will benefit both motorists and wildlife.

A news release from NCDOT says plans to replace the bridge over Harmon Den Road at Exit 7 in Haywood County include paths on each side of Cold Springs Creek to help wildlife migrate from one side of the interstate to the other without dealing with traffic.