Hurricanes expected to begin affecting Hawaii weather

HONOLULU (AP) — Two Pacific hurricanes are being monitored in Hawaii for potential weather implications, officials said.

Hurricane Erick could bring heavy winds and rains but is expected to become weaker by this weekend, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday.

Another storm named Flossie is hundreds of miles away and is expected to strengthen over the next several days, forecasters said.

Hurricane Erick late Tuesday morning had winds of 130 mph (209 kph) and was about 840 miles (1,352 kilometers) southeast of Hilo and 1,050 miles (1,690 kilometers) southeast of Honolulu. The storm was moving west at 15 mph (24 kph), the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said.

The five-day forecast has Erick weakening to tropical storm strength as it passes south of the islands, officials said.

Flossie could affect Hawaii's weather by early next week if it maintains its northwesterly track, the National Hurricane Center said.

"The cyclone is expected to be in generally favorable environmental conditions to strengthen during the next day or so," the hurricane center in Miami said Tuesday.

Hurricane Flossie is "a bigger concern" than Hurricane Erick, said Democratic Gov. David Ige, who is considering whether to make emergency proclamations for the state as the storm moves closer.

Ige expressed concern Tuesday for demonstrators and law enforcement officers on Mauna Kea, the dormant volcano where demonstrators have blocked a road to prevent construction of a giant telescope at the summit considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians.

"For the safety of all involved, we want to deescalate activities," Ige told reporters.

