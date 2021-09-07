Hurricane Ida 9 days later: 430K still without power KEVIN McGILL and MELINDA DESLATTE, Associated Press Sep. 7, 2021 Updated: Sep. 7, 2021 1:20 p.m.
1 of23 Guthrie Matherne, left, and Blakland Matherne, right, looks at what remains of their hurricane destroyed business in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Lockport, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Kelty Readenour walks up the stairs of his damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Grand Isle, La. Behind him, sand and debris cover the road. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 A man goes for gas at a hurricane-damaged gas station in the aftermath of Ida, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Grand Isle, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Sand and debris covers a road in a damaged neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Grand Isle, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 People walk by buildings damaged by Hurricane Ida, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Grand Isle, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 People walk through a neighborhood damaged by Hurricane Ida, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Grand Isle, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Travis Hutchinson splashes through a puddle of water as he and his IV Waste co-workers pick up trash and storm debris following Hurricane Ida in Kenner, La., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Chris Granger/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Elmor Garcia waves to a resident of Kenner, La., as he hangs onto the back of an IV Waste truck as he and his co-workers pick up trash and storm debris following Hurricane Ida in Kenner, La. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Chris Granger/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell talks with residents at the National Guard operations at the Dryades YMCA, Drive-Thru and walk-up supply Distribution site in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses still didn’t have power Tuesday and more than half of the gas stations in two major cities were still without fuel more than a week after Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana, splintering homes and toppling electric lines across the state. (David Grunfeld, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Kelty Readenour stands on his porch overlooking a sand and debris-covered roadway and homes destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Grand Isle, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 US. Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, a member of the Chief of Staff, inspects the National Guard operations at the Dryades YMCA, Drive-Thru and walk-up supply Distribution site in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses still didn’t have power Tuesday and more than half of the gas stations in two major cities were still without fuel more than a week after Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana, splintering homes and toppling electric lines across the state. (David Grunfeld, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Kelty Readenour climbs the steps to his home that was damaged in Hurricane Ida, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Grand Isle, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell talks with residents at the National Guard operations at the Dryades YMCA, Drive-Thru and walk-up supply Distribution site in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses still didn’t have power Tuesday and more than half of the gas stations in two major cities were still without fuel more than a week after Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana, splintering homes and toppling electric lines across the state. (David Grunfeld, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 A National Guard soldier from Kansas helps Magazine Gene load up on ice at the Dryades YMCA, Drive-Thru and walk-up supply Distribution site in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses still didn’t have power Tuesday and more than half of the gas stations in two major cities were still without fuel more than a week after Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana, splintering homes and toppling electric lines across the state. (David Grunfeld, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 National Guard soldier Tran checks on the well being of residents at the Dryades YMCA, Drive-Thru and walk-up supply Distribution site in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses still didn’t have power Tuesday and more than half of the gas stations in two major cities were still without fuel more than a week after Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana, splintering homes and toppling electric lines across the state. (David Grunfeld, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses still didn’t have power Tuesday and more than half of the gas stations in two major cities were without fuel more than a week after Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana, splintering homes and toppling electric lines across the state.
There were also persistent signs of recovery, however, as the total number of people without electricity has fallen from more than a million at its peak, while hundreds of thousands of people have had their water restored. AT&T, which suffered widespread cellphone outages after the storm, reported that its wireless network now is operating normally in Louisiana.
Written By
KEVIN McGILL and MELINDA DESLATTE