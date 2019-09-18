Hunter recovering after grizzly attacks in Montana mountains

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana officials say a Washington state man remains in stable condition and two New Mexico men have been treated and released after back-to-back grizzly bear attacks in the same area.

Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesman Morgan Jacobsen said authorities were still trying to determine if the attacks involved the same bear.

They occurred Monday within a mile of one another in the Gravelly mountains of southwestern Montana.

In the first encounter, two archery hunters from New Mexico were tracking elk when a bear charged and injured both men. It left after being sprayed with bear spray.

That evening, two hunters from Washington were charged by a bear and one of them was mauled. The men fired gunshots at the animal until it left.

Jacobsen says it's unclear if they hit the bear.