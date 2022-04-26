Hunger grips Burkina Faso due to increasing jihadi violence SAM MEDNICK, Associated Press April 26, 2022 Updated: April 26, 2022 6:32 a.m.
1 of6 A malnourished baby is cared for in the pediatric department of Boulmiougou hospital in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Friday April 15, 2022. Hunger is soaring across war-weakened Burkina Faso, a result of increasing violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, which has killed thousands and displaced millions, preventing people from farming. Some 3.5 million people are food insecure, with nearly 630,000 expected to be on the brink of starvation, according to the latest food security report by the government and U.N. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Martine Roamba and her 10-month-old daughter Leïla sit in the pediatric department of Boulmiougou hospital in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Friday April 15, 2022. The malnourished baby has been struggling to feed since birth as her mother doesn't produce sufficient breastmilk _ she has been mostly starving since fleeing her village in northern Burkina Faso last year when jihadis started killing people. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Malnourished children wait for treatment in the pediatric department of Boulmiougou hospital in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Friday April 15, 2022. Hunger is soaring across war-weakened Burkina Faso, a result of increasing violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, which has killed thousands and displaced millions, preventing people from farming. Some 3.5 million people are food insecure, with nearly 630,000 expected to be on the brink of starvation, according to the latest food security report by the government and U.N. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A malnourished child waits for treatment in the pediatric department of Boulmiougou hospital in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Friday April 15, 2022. Hunger is soaring across war-weakened Burkina Faso, a result of increasing violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, which has killed thousands and displaced millions, preventing people from farming. Some 3.5 million people are food insecure, with nearly 630,000 expected to be on the brink of starvation, according to the latest food security report by the government and U.N. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Martine Roamba’s 10-month-old daughter weakly tugs at her mother’s breast searching for milk.
The malnourished baby has been struggling to feed since birth as her mother hasn't had enough to eat to produce sufficient breastmilk since fleeing her village in northern Burkina Faso last year when jihadis started killing people.