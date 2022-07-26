Hundreds of firefighters battle blazes in Germany, Czechia KAREL JANICEK and KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press July 26, 2022 Updated: July 26, 2022 7:14 a.m.
Firefighters throw water on fire in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, above the village Hrensko, Czech Republic, Monday July 25, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose.
Smoke rises from the fire in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near Hrensko, Czech Republic, Monday July 25, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose.
Smoke rises from the fire in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near Hrensko, Czech Republic, Monday July 25, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose.
A large forest fire continues in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near the village Hrensko, Czech Republic, Tuesday July 26, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose.
The forest is on fire in the Saxon Switzerland National Park near Schmilka, Germany, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The forest fire in the Saxon Switzerland National Park has spread. For Bad Schandau disaster alert has been triggered, said a spokesman for the district office Saechsische Schweiz-Osterzgebirge on Tuesday morning.
A Bell CH-53 German Bundeswehr army firefighter helicopter loads water from a sea in Falkenberg, Germany, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Firefighters in Brandenburg continue to fight a large forest fire in the Elbe-Elster district. Since yesterday, it has been burning on an area of 800 hectares. First residents had to leave their homes.
PRAGUE (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters were battling wildfires in eastern Germany and neighboring Czechia on Tuesday as tourist regions and residential areas were being evacuated.
A large wildfire was spreading quickly in the eastern German state of Brandenburg in a region with lots of bone-dry pine forests where firefighters have to be especially careful because of old World War II ammunition that’s still buried there, German news agency dpa reported.
KAREL JANICEK and KIRSTEN GRIESHABER