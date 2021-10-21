Human rights panel weighs Navajo uranium contamination case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A group representing Navajo communities is presenting its case to an international human rights body, saying U.S. regulators violated the rights of tribal members when they cleared the way for uranium mining in western New Mexico.
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights based in Washington, D.C., decided earlier this year that the petition filed more than a decade ago by Eastern Navajo Diné Against Uranium Mining was admissible. With additional testimony and exhibits being filed Thursday, the commission is expected to hold a hearing in the spring.