Human bones found in Southern California backyard

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Human remains have been found in a Southern California backyard and authorities Wednesday were trying to identify them and determine when they were buried.

A Mission Viejo homeowner who was digging post holes for a fence found bone fragments and a partial skull in a bag Monday and his neighbor called the Orange County Sheriff's Department, KCBS-TV reported.

An investigation was launched but no other bones were found.

There was no immediate determination on the cause of death.

The homeowner wasn't under suspicion, authorities said.