Huawei CFO lawyer says Trump comments a 'salvo' in trade war

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Comments made by former U.S. President Donald Trump turned a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies, into a "bargaining chip" and "co-opted the extradition process," her lawyers argued in a Canadian court Wednesday as they fought efforts to send her to the U.S.
Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise.