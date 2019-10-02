How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks tumbled again on Wednesday as worries about a weakening global economy boomeranged around the world.

For a second straight day, the S&P 500 dropped to its worst loss in five weeks. The latest wave of selling came after a report showed hiring by U.S. companies slowed more than economists expected last month, with mining and manufacturing particularly weak. It added to worries that shook markets a day earlier, when a reading on U.S. manufacturing growth dropped to its worst level in a decade.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index lost 52.64 points, or 1.8%, to 2,887.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 494.42, or 1.9%, to 26,078.62.

The Nasdaq dropped 123.44, or 1.6%, to 7,785.25.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 13.80 points, or 0.9%, to 1,479.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 74.18 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is down 741.63 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 154.38 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 40.85 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 380.76 points, or 15.2%.

The Dow is up 2,751.16 points, or 11.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,149.97 points, or 17.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 131.07 points, or 9.7%.