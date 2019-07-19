How major US stock indexes fared Friday

U.S. stocks pulled further back from their records on Friday to cap the weakest week for the S&P 500 since May.

Indexes sloshed between small gains and losses for much of the day before turning lower in the afternoon after Iran said it seized a British oil tanker, the latest escalation of tensions between Tehran and the West. Reined-in expectations for how deeply the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its next meeting also weighed on stocks.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 18.50 points, or 0.6%, to 2,976.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.77, or 0.3%, to 27,154.20.

The Nasdaq composite lost 60.75, or 0.7%, to 8,146.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 7.73, or 0.5%, to 1,547.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 37.16 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow fell 177.83 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq fell 97.66 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 fell 22.10 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 469.76 points, or 18.7%.

The Dow is up 3,826.74 points, or 16.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,511.21 points, or 22.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 199.34 points, or 14.8%.