Housing shortage, soaring rents squeeze US college students JANIE HAR, Associated Press April 26, 2022 Updated: April 26, 2022 11:50 a.m.
University of California, Berkeley freshmen Sanaa Sodhi, right, and Cheryl Tugade look for apartments in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Millions of college students in the U.S. are trying to find an affordable place to live as rents surge nationally, affecting seniors, young families and students alike. Sodhi is looking for an apartment to rent with three friends next fall, away from the dorms but still close to classes and activities on campus. They've budgeted at least $5,200 for a two-bedroom.
14 of15 Jonathan Dena, 29, transfer student and senior at University of California, Berkeley poses outside the Rochdale Village Apartments where lives on March 17, 2022. Dena pays under $1,300 a month for a studio and parking at the apartments, but the bare bones and heavily subsidized units near campus operated by the Berkeley Student Cooperative are scheduled for seismic upgrades, which means Dena will need to move. He is on scholarship, and can't find anything for the $1,600 monthly rent allotted by his aid. Janie Har Show More Show Less
15 of15
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — College students squeezed by a massive housing shortage and surging rents are paying too much for moldy apartments, commuting long distances or sleeping in their cars to get an education — and that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon.
For some colleges, the housing crunch was related to the pandemic, which muddied projections for who might want on-campus dorms when classes resumed in person last fall. But the lack of housing both on-campus and off has been a longstanding problem at other schools, including many in California, where homeowners and communities have sued to curb new student housing construction.