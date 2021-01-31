Housing Authority gives computers, hotspots to residents

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (AP) — The Jackson County Housing Authority has partnered with PCs for People to provide hundreds of computers and mobile internet hotspots to its residents.
Alexandra Hamilton is the director of social services for the Jackson County Housing Authority, and worked last year to secure an opportunity to provide residents of the JCHA with much-needed tech access. Hamilton found help through PCs for People, a group that refurbishes recycled business electronics to offer technology to low-income households. Hamilton said in a written statement that she has worked hard to create a “focus-driven Social Services department that is centered on true change and personal growth” for residents.