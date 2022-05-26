Housekeepers struggle as US hotels ditch daily room cleaning JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and ANITA SNOW, Associated Press May 26, 2022 Updated: May 26, 2022 1:22 a.m.
1 of14 Sonia Guevara poses for a photo, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, outside the Hilton hotel where she works as a housekeeper in downtown Seattle. Many hotels across the United States have done away with daily housekeeping service, making what was already one of the toughest jobs in the hospitality industry even more grueling. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Purie Ibalio, a Hawaii hotel housekeeper, demonstrates how she rubs her aching hands on Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Honolulu. Many hotels across the United States are limiting daily housekeeping service, making what was already one of the toughest jobs in the hospitality industry even more grueling. Jennifer Sinco Kelleher Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 During a day off from working as a Hawaii hotel housekeeper, Luz Espejo poses for a photo in her neighborhood in Honolulu on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The hotel in the tourist mecca Waikiki where she works is among the many other hotels across the United States that are limiting daily housekeeping service, making what was already one of the toughest jobs in the hospitality industry even more grueling. Jennifer Sinco Kelleher/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 A photo featuring a freshly made bed is displayed outside a Hilton hotel, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in downtown Seattle. Many hotels across the United States have done away with daily housekeeping service, making what was already one of the toughest jobs in the hospitality industry even more grueling. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
13 of14 Purie Ibalio, a Hawaii hotel housekeeper, poses for a photo on Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Honolulu. Many hotels across the United States are limiting daily housekeeping service, making what was already one of the toughest jobs in the hospitality industry even more grueling. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher Show More Show Less
HONOLULU (AP) — After guests checked out of a corner room at the Hilton Hawaiian Village resort on Waikiki beach, housekeeper Luz Espejo collected enough trash, some strewn under beds, to stuff seven large garbage bags.
She stripped the linens from the beds, wiped built-up dust off furniture and scrubbed away layers of grime on the toilet and bathtub. She even got on her hands and knees to pick confetti from the carpet that a heavy-duty vacuum failed to swallow up.
Written By
JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and ANITA SNOW