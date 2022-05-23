House votes bill to penalize cellphone use while drivers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Driving while using a handheld cellphone could become a traffic violation punishable by a ticket and fine under legislation approved Monday by the state House.

State Rep. Mike Huval, a Republican from Breaux Bridge, got the bill passed with a 55-38 vote after failing to win passage earlier in the legislative session. The bill goes next to the Senate. Huval has two weeks to get it through a Senate committee hearing and floor vote before the session's June 6 deadline for final adjournment.