House to vote on abortion rights as Roe is challenged

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is set to vote on legislation aimed at guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion, a bill that reflects the Democratic Party's response to a restrictive new Texas law that has placed access under threat.
The expected House passage of the bill Friday is likely to be mostly symbolic, as Republican opposition will doom it in the Senate. But Democrats say they will do all they can to codify the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision after the Supreme Court recently allowed a Texas law that would ban most abortions in the state to take effect. The court will hear arguments in December in a separate Mississippi bid to overturn the landmark decision.