House panel OKs changes to bill trimming governor's powers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A House panel on Tuesday approved Senate changes to a bill trimming a governor’s powers during declared emergencies while increasing the Legislature’s power.

The House State Affairs Committee approved two modest changes to the bill made in the Senate as the two chambers seek to significantly reform how Idaho government functions during emergencies. Lawmakers are taking aim at rules intended to stem the pandemic, like limiting gatherings and nonessential travel, as well as a governor’s authority during localized natural disasters such as wildfires and floods.