House GOP leader to meet with Capitol officer hurt on Jan. 6 MARY CLARE JALONICK, NOMAAN MERCHANT and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press June 25, 2021 Updated: June 25, 2021 1:17 a.m.
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 23, 2021. file photo, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at left by House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., holds a news conference to charge China with a coverup of the origin of COVID-19, at the Capitol in Washington. A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and has pushed for an independent commission to investigate the attack will meet with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday, June 25, 2021 according to two people familiar with the meeting. J. Scott Applewhite/AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a media availability at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Pelosi announced on Thursday that she's creating a special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying it is "imperative that we seek the truth." Alex Brandon/AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a media availability at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Pelosi announced on Thursday that she's creating a special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying it is "imperative that we seek the truth." Alex Brandon/AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., departs after speaking during a media availability at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Pelosi announced on Thursday that she's creating a special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying it is "imperative that we seek the truth." Alex Brandon/AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a media availability at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Pelosi announced on Thursday that she's creating a special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying it is "imperative that we seek the truth." Alex Brandon/AP
8 of8
WASHINGTON (AP) — A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and has pushed for an independent commission to investigate the attack will meet with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday, according to two people familiar with the meeting.
Officer Michael Fanone has said for weeks that he wanted to meet with McCarthy, who has opposed a commission and remained loyal to former President Donald Trump. It was a violent mob of Trump's supporters that attacked the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory after the former president told them to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat.
